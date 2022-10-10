Brian Daboll reveals halftime adjustments made in the Giants' comeback win over the Packers | Giants News Conference
The New York Giants trailed the Green Bay Packers 20-10 heading into the locker room for halftime in London on Sunday. They proceeded to keep the Packers from scoring a single offensive point for the entire second half, en route to a thrilling come-from-behind 27-22 victory. Head Coach Brian Daboll met the media Monday and discussed the halftime adjustments he made that allowed the Giants to make their comeback, and improve to 4-1 on the season.