Giants head coach Brian Daboll was part of five Super Bowl champions during two stints as an assistant with the Patriots and he coached in several playoff games with the Bills in recent years, but his team doesn’t have the same kind of playoff experience.

The Giants haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016 and the roster is short on players who have taken part in the postseason. During his Monday press conference, Daboll was asked about the value of playoff experience and said he’s been in enough different situations to feel that having it is not a major advantage over the opposition.

“I think really what you make out of it is the experience is probably overrated to be honest with you,” Daboll said. “It’s how you prepare, how you practice and ultimately how you play the game and coach the game on whatever day it is. I’ve been around a lot of different teams that have had varying levels of experience — some a lot, some a little, some not much. I know someone mentioned Malcolm Butler. I think really what matters is taking advantage of your opportunities when they come and playing a good football game and coaching a good football game. So, I don’t know if that answers your question. But I really think it’s an overrated thing.”

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale join Daboll in having a lot of playoff experience under their belts and that should help the team’s preparation during the week. They also played in Minnesota in Week 16, which should help them feel a little more comfortable than they might in other surroundings come Sunday.

Brian Daboll: I really think playoff experience is an overrated thing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk