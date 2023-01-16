Brian Daboll reacts to Giants playoff win over Vikings: 'We made a few more [plays] than they did'
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was still all business when he met the media following his team's thrilling 31-24 playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Daboll credited the coaching staff for having the players ready, as well as Daniel Jones for playing arguably the best game of his career. The Giants will take on the top-seeded division rival Eagles next week in the Divisional Round.