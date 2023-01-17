Brian Daboll previews challenges of Saturday's matchup with Eagles: 'I have a lot of respect for that team'

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts after a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke with reporters on Tuesday in a preview of Saturday night’s matchup against a divisional opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles.

Daboll addressed the challenges presented by a team that enters the postseason with 14 regular season wins, eight Pro Bowl selections and the top seed in the NFC fresh off of a bye week.

“I have a lot of respect for that team, that coaching staff, that front office, and the players,” Daboll said. “That’s why they’re where they’re at.”

Saturday marks the third meeting between the divisional rivals since Dec. 11. Daboll says the Giants have stayed true in usual preparation despite having plenty of familiarity with the Eagles.

“We’ve had some time that’s close between each opponent,” Daboll said. “You watch the games. You do everything you do each week to prepare for a team.”

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles for yards in front of New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On the offensive side of the ball, QB Jalen Hurts leads a group that led the NFC in yards per game (389.1) and points per game (28.1). His dual-threat abilities offer a focus for Daboll’s squad to defend. Hurts had two different performances against New York this season, the better of which coming in December when he passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns along with 77 yards on the ground and an additional score.

“You’ve got to go through all the tape from the year at this time of year. Plan for everything. There’s only 65-75 plays at this time of year. What they do or not do, you never know going into a game. It will be the standard procedure that we usually do.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles feature two Pro Bowlers in CB Darius Slay and LB Haason Reddick and surrendered the second-lowest yards per game in the league (301.5).

Daboll spoke to the pressure Philadelphia applies defensively.

“They are hard to block,” Daboll said. “They stop the run. A lot of good players and they use them well. On the perimeter, they are a challenge. With the offensive line and the defensive line, that’s usually where the game starts.”

The Giants look to avoid a season sweep with kickoff in Philadelphia set for 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night.



