Brian Daboll on ownership's feelings about recent losses: "Nobody's happy"

The Giants entered the 2023 season with expectations that they would build on last year's playoff appearance. It has not worked.

They're 2-8. They've lost their last two games by the combined score of 79-23.

The team also has a recent habit of firing coaches every two years, or less. They did it to Ben McAdoo, they did it to Pat Shurmur, and they did it to Joe Judge.

On Wednesday, current Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked about ownership's reaction to recent blowout losses.

“Kind of like everybody’s," Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "Nobody’s happy.”

That's an understatement. At this point, it's almost as if last year didn't even happen. At this point, it's fair to wonder whether ownership will do what it has done every second year since Tom Coughlin was fired after 12 seasons and a pair of Super Bowl wins.