Brian Daboll has no update on Daniel Jones' neck injury on Monday

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has missed the last two games with a neck injury and there's no change to his status to report on Monday.

Head coach Brian Daboll said in a video conference with reporters that he had "no update" to share about Jones' condition. Jones took part in practice on a limited basis last week and is able to throw the ball, but he has not been cleared for contact since leaving in the second half of the team's Week Five loss to the Dolphins.

Tyrod Taylor has started in place of Jones the last two weeks and he threw a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 14-7 win over the Commanders. Taylor was asked if he felt he's shown enough to warrant consideration as the starter after the win and he said he's "perfectly fine" with any decision the Giants make because he is "here to support in any way that I can."

The Giants face the Jets in Week Eight and it's unclear when the Giants might know if Jones is in play to return to action.