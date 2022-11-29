Brian Daboll’s message to Giants players: ‘The season starts now’

The New York Giants are sitting in playoff contention as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They are going through a rough patch in which they lost three of their last four games.

Rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked if the Giants have lost the ‘swagger’ that elevated them to six wins in the first seven games this season.

“No, I don’t think our swagger is gone,” he said. “I don’t think anything about who we are and our character is gone. I just feel like it’s going to take more confidence for a lot of guys who have to step up and take on these bigger roles.”

The Giants still control their own destiny going forward, with two games against the No. 7 seed Washington and two versus the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Brian Daboll told the team that there’s plenty of football to be played ahead this season.

“It’s definitely exciting,” said Thibodeaux. “Dabs talked to us (on Monday), and he kind of gave us that idea that the beginning of the season starts now. So, everything we’ve done has put us in position to go for it all. So, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. But it is a big task at hand that we have.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire