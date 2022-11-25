Brian Daboll on maintaining focus following 28-20 loss to Cowboys | Giants News Conference

Associated Press

The New York Giants are on their first losing streak under coach Brian Daboll and their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 have taken a hit. A couple of weeks ago, the Giants were in the driver's seat for one of the NFC's three wild-card berths. Heading into the weekend, Philadelphia (9-1), Minnesota (9-2), Tampa Bay (5-5) and San Francisco (6-4) lead their divisions and have the top four seeds.