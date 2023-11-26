Brian Daboll: I have a lot of respect for Wink Martindale, glad he's on the staff

Nothing relieves tension during the 2023 season like a visit from the Patriots.

A report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports on Sunday morning indicated that tension has been building between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale over the course of this season. The Giants had previously downplayed an exchange between the two men during a loss to the Cowboys and Daboll did so again when asked about the report in the wake of a 10-7 win over the Patriots.

Daboll said the biggest argument he's had with Martindale was over "who gets the last piece of pizza."

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Wink. Glad he’s on the staff," Daboll said.

Daboll also gave Martindale a game ball in the locker room after the game. Sunday's win was the second in a row for the Giants and it leaves them with a 4-8 record heading into their bye week.