Brian Daboll: I’ll keep conversations with Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence private

The Giants started their offseason program on Monday and two key players were not in attendance.

Running back Saquon Barkley has not signed his franchise tag and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is in the market for a contract extension, so neither player was expected to show up for Monday’s voluntary session. Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he’s spoken to both players, but offered no insight into their plans for the rest of the offseason.

“I’ve talked to both of those players. I’ll leave those conversations private. . . . Again, they’re voluntary. It’s April 17th. We’ve got a long way to go here. We’ll just take it day by day,” Daboll said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

Barkley is set to make $10.1 million under the terms of the franchise tag while Lawrence is set to make just over $12.4 million after the Giants exercised their option on his contract for this year.

