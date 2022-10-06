Brian Daboll knows Giants face tough test against Aaron Rodgers

The New York Giants are dealing with some serious injury adversity this week. Okay, it’s really been a problem for several years, but this week probably wins for having the most unknowns heading into a game.

On top of that, the team is traveling to London, England to face the Green Bay Packers in an overseas conference matchup.

Head coach Brian Daboll has a lot on his plate this week. He has to get the Giants ready to travel, keep an eye on who’s practicing and who isn’t, attend press conferences and answer the same questions over and over, and help figure out a defensive gameplan for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Daboll has never had to get a team ready to face Rodgers before, and he was asked what it was like.

“Challenging. I mean, he’s one of the best to ever do it. He’s, much like I’ve said about some of the other really good players, he’s fun to watch when you’re not getting ready to play him,” Daboll told reporters on Wednesday. “I’ll be watching their offense and naturally you’re just watching 12 and the things he does, how he moves people, the accuracy, off-schedule plays, and checks and things he does. He’s as good as it gets and he’s a hard quarterback to defend. He’s impressive.”

Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer without question, but this season hasn’t been his best. He’s not leading the NFL in anything — he’s not even in the top 15 for passing yards. He’s known for his accuracy and averaging low interception percentages, but he’s already thrown three this season.

Still, Rodgers has 19 comebacks and 28 game-winning drives in his career. No matter what kind of game it seems like he’s having, you can never count out the Packers if there’s still time on the clock.

And with all of the injuries that already plague the Giants, coming up with an effective gameplan is more complicated than ever.

