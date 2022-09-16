Giants receiver Kadarius Toney landed on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant with a hamstring issue.

On Friday, Giants head coach Brain Daboll shed a little more light on the situation.

According to multiple reporters, Daboll said Toney’s hamstring tightened up during the practice. It’s the same leg Toney had an issue with during training camp. But Toney was still able to participate in some team periods. The Giants will see what Toney’s able to do on Friday before determining his status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Toney, the 20th overall pick of last year’s draft, played just seven snaps in last week’s win over Tennessee. He had two carries for 23 yards.

The Giants will release their full injury report later on Friday.

Brian Daboll: Kadarius Toney’s hamstring tightened up on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk