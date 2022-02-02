Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen's Offseason Checklist: 5 Giants priorities that must be done right

The news conferences are over, so GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can now focus entirely on starting their version of the Giants' rebuild.

Daboll said Monday that he knows there's a lot of work to be done, and since Schoen spoke last week, he's already been some things hammered out, like the retention of Kevin Abrams in the front office.

But that's just the start. What exactly do these two need to do over the course of the offseason to get this organization back on track by the time training camp rolls around?

Let's break down Schoen and Daboll's offseason checklist:

1. Finish coaching staff hires

This is more on the Daboll docket, but Schoen certainly gives his recommendations.

The Giants are bringing special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey back, and they're hiring Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach.

Daboll is looking at defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to return unless he is offered a head coaching gig elsewhere. The Giants have loved what Graham has done these past two seasons, and Daboll is one to recognize hard work and consistency when he sees it. It would be great for the defense if Graham stays.

“He’s very diligent,” Daboll said. “He’s smart. I think the players respect him. He understands different defenses, and I have a good working relationship with him. He offers a lot to our program. I think he’d be a great support system for me, and I’m hoping that that works out.”

And Daboll won't be able to hire Ken Dorsey as his OC, as he was promoted to the same role in Buffalo. There are other options out there, though.

Those are just some of the hires Daboll, who said he's spent "about 40 hours on Zoom the last two days," will have to make. Filling out the staff and getting everyone aligned is the first order of business, and SNY's Ralph Vacchiano noted that could come soon.

2. Figure out cap space

Schoen already knows the daunting task ahead of him. The Giants are currently over the cap, but good GMs know how to get that number down so they can be more flexible in free agency as well as the NFL Draft.

Story continues

It's not like the Giants need to franchise tag someone, but they would like to be able to make moves if possible.

But Schoen may have to make some tough decisions along the way to make this happen. That could involve cutting players, who will be cap casualties. He might have to force players into a contract restructure even if they don't want it.

At the end of the day, hard decisions like these are for the greater good for the team. At least, one would hope.

3. Identify smart free agency moves

After cap space is created, or there's a general plan to get that done, Schoen will have his budget that he can use in the free agent market. And we all know the Giants need as much help as they can get.

Don't expect them to make big splashes, and that includes a trade for a quarterback. Everyone, including co-owner John Mara, made it quite clear that the goal is to build properly around Daniel Jones this offseason to give him a fair shot at evaluation in Year 4.

So expect the Giants to be looking a few tiers below the elite for some options on the offensive and defensive line who could work out. There are also a few impending free agents who might be negotiating with Schoen, including Jabrill Peppers and Evan Engram. We'll see what Schoen's thinking is there as well.

4. Prioritize draft big board

Free agency additions and subtractions usually lead to teams understanding what they need in the NFL Draft. But Schoen seems to already know what needs to be done.

The offensive and defensive lines will more than likely be a priority for the Giants, especially having two Top 10 first-round selections come April.

And the Giants will likely receive calls about those picks as well.

Dave Gettleman was very much against trading down in the draft up until last year, when he moved to No. 20 with the Chicago Bears, who wanted Justin Fields. How will Schoen approach the draft? Will he be willing to accumulate more assets by moving down?

Being that he's leading his first draft -- an extremely crucial one at that -- this needs to go right for New York. There are loads of options at No. 5 and No. 7 overall, so choosing the right two is paramount.

5. Dive deep with Daniel Jones

This leans more toward Daboll, but is something that Schoen should be overseeing as well.

If Mara wants a fair evaluation of Jones, it's up to Daboll to make sure that his quarterback, one who could be the franchise guy he's leading for years to come, is comfortable with his offensive scheme and players.

Daboll already said he's told Jones to give him a few things that he is comfortable working in on offense over the past few years. It could even be from college, too.

Daboll is willing to work around what Jones likes, and to maneuver his scheme properly to get the best out of Jones. Because at the end of the day, Daboll doesn't want another 4-13 campaign to grace the Giants' record books. He wants to win, and he's going to have to do so with Jones.

The more comfortable Jones is in understanding his role on and off the field, and what's expected of him each snap, the better the Giants will be. That process starts now and will likely move throughout the offseason. But after free agency and the draft is when Daboll can really prioritize Jones.

