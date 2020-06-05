A day after Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm admitted to sending a racist text message last year, his offensive coordinator is giving him a qualified show of support.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll told reporters today that Fromm can earn the trust of the Bills’ locker room, but that it’s going to be incumbent on him to do the work necessary for it.

“He knows he has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of his teammates back,” Daboll said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “I know he’ll work hard to do that.”

Fromm undoubtedly has work to do, not just to win the trust of his teammates, but also to make the team. As a fifth-round draft pick on a team that already has Josh Allen as the established starter and Matt Barkley as the veteran backup, Fromm might not make the team even if he had no problems earning the trust of his teammates. He might not be around in three months to be an issue in the Bills’ locker room.

Brian Daboll: Jake Fromm has a lot of work to do to earn his teammates’ trust originally appeared on Pro Football Talk