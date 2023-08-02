Brian Daboll hoping for fight-less practices now that the pads are on

The New York Giants held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday afternoon at their headquarters in East Rutherford.

Before the workout, head coach Brian Daboll met the media in anticipation of the first physical action of the summer.

“This is really the first true evaluation of players,” Daboll said.

Daboll added that there would not be any “live” tackling in today’s drills despite being in full pads, meaning players should not be brought to the ground.

“The energy is always good the first day of pads. We want to see physical part of it.” pic.twitter.com/CmH5bAOz4N — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) August 1, 2023

On the injury front, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) and tight end Ryan Jones (knee) would return to action while linebacker Jihad Ward (undisclosed) would be held out again.

Daboll added that rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins III has “earned first-team reps” but warned not to read into lineups as they are still rotating players in and out each day.

He also said that Adoree’ Jackson lined up in the slot on Monday to mix things up so they can see some different combinations in the secondary.

Right tackle Evan Neal, a 2022 first-round draft pick, is apparently coming along this summer. Daboll mentioned Neal had a strong opening week to camp.

“Again, the first five (practices) without pads on, I think he’s done a good job. Again, it’s his second year in the system. I think things slow down a little bit for him. It’ll be a good few weeks here with the pads on.”

Daboll also said he advised the team to keep things clean at practice, maintain discipline and avoid fights.

“I don’t want to fight in practice. To me, it’s undisciplined, it’s 15-yard penalties,” he said. “I understand that it’s a competitive situation but you can’t do it in the games so being able to maintain your composure and be disciplined, I think, is important. With that being said, I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a camp where there wasn’t one but certainly something that we don’t want to do.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire