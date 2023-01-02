Brian Daboll: Giants will 'do whatever we think is best for our guys' heading into Week 18

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) celebrates with teammate running back Saquon Barkley (26) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. / Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants clinched their first playoff appearance since 2016 on Sunday by beating the Indianapolis Colts, and due to other results around the league, are now locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

New York will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 (who need to win to clinch the No. 1 seed and the NFC's lone bye), but because the Giants cannot improve their playoff position, the team may decide to rest some of its starters. First-year head coach Brian Daboll spoke to reporters via Zoom on Monday morning and hinted at what the Giants may do for the last game of the regular season.

"Say we'll talk about it and do what's best for the team," Daboll said. "It's early Monday. Go out there and try to have a good week of practice and prepare like we normally do. And then decide what we want to do relative to who's playing, who's not playing. Whatever we think is best for our team, that's what we'll end up doing."

Daboll added: "Joe [Schoen] and I will have some conversations, talk to the coaches. I don't think we need to make that decision right now. So we'll do whatever we think is best for our guys and our team come this week."

The Giants could rest quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, among other key starters on both sides of the ball, to avoid the risk of injury and make sure the team is fully healthy when it travels for its Wild Card Round matchup.

Of course, some fans may think that resting starters runs the risk of coming out flat or unprepared in the postseason. While others would prefer to guarantee the team is at 100 percent when it attempts to win its first playoff game since the 2011 season that ended in hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

In 2007, the Tom Coughlin-led Giants were locked into the No. 5 seed and a Wild Card game heading into Week 17 against the undefeated New England Patriots. Coughlin still decided to play his starters in the "meaningless" game and nearly upset the Patriots in a 38-35 loss. The Giants then entered the postseason with a chip on their shoulder, won three road games, and took down Goliath by beating Tom Brady and the Patriots, 17-14, to win Super Bowl XLII and spoil NE's perfect season.

Daboll was asked about that scenario in comparison to his team's Week 18 matchup with the Eagles and said how each situation is different. He even joked with reporters that any decision "is only right if it works," noting that the Patriots were undefeated and that "what happened in 2007 doesn't really have any effect on what's happening in 2022 for the decisions we need to make."

"I think you draw from all your experiences of different things that happened at different points, relative to where you're at in the season, how many games you got left, who you're playing," Daboll said. "I think each year is different. What we got to make decisions on and do things what's best for our team, not any other team that I've been part of. I think those decisions need to be talked about and well thought out.

"By the end of the week you should have the plan that you want to go with. It's not just, let's do this to do this. There's obviously reasons behind it, and take your time to make those decisions."

Like Daboll said, the team will practice and prepare as per usual this week as they gear up for their matchup with the Eagles before making any official decisions on who will play or not play in Week 18.