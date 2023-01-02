Brian Daboll on Giants matchup vs. Eagles: I haven’t thought about resting anyone in Week 18

Sunday’s season finale has all the making of a physical, NFC East showdown, but that all depends on Brian Daboll wants things to play out.

Philadelphia (13-3) has a better record than the New York Giants (9-6-1), but it’s Daboll’s club that is already slotted as the sixth seed and has nothing to play for besides momentum heading into Wild Card weekend.

While addressing the media on Monday, Daboll made it clear that he’ll do what’s best for his team, while stating that he’ll sort out the playing time for Week 18.

Few expected Brian Daboll to reveal much during today’s presser. When he was the Bills OC, HC Sean McDermott played Josh Allen and his starters two series before yanking in the 2019 meaningless season finale. https://t.co/0msuJst871 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 2, 2023

Daboll initially told the media that “you get to rest after the season” before eliminating such a hard-line approach to a huge decision.

“I haven’t. I’m just going to enjoy this one right here — go home and smoke a cigar and hang out with my family,” Daboll said.

If the Giants play their starters, it’ll be about ruining the Eagles’ chances at the top seed, while staying sharp ahead of the postseason matchup against either the 49ers or Vikings.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire