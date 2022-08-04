Brian Daboll on Giants Fan Fest: More fans equals more juice

As training camp rolls on, the New York Giants continue to pile in their fans for practices while they prepare for the upcoming season.

Last year, the organization hosted their first-ever Fan Fest where the Giants held a scrimmage and welcomed fans to a bigger event than their usual training camp practices.

This Friday, the Giants will welcome fans once again for the second annual Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium. The event will feature a team scrimmage as well as Giants legends signing autographs and a fireworks show following the event.

The Giants offered the tickets to Fan Fest for free. However, fans have reserved the maximum amount of tickets and they are now sold out. The fact that it is being held on a Friday rather than last year when it was held on a Wednesday could contribute to a bigger turnout.

Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll is excited about his first Fan Fest with the team.

“Yeah, I think it’s awesome. I think it’s, you know, again, the more fans you have, the more juice you get as a player and as a coach,” Daboll told reporters on Wednesday. “And I think it’s good. It’s the next step.

“Spring ball is obviously a lot different than training camp. You have the fans out here. There’s energy. There’s a lot of people watching. You try not to let the outside affect your performance. You try to concentrate on your job. But everybody’s human. So, the more people there are, there’s added pressure at times for certain players. And other times they can handle it. So, I think it’s just another step in getting ready for our preseason game.”

Daboll & Co. have a different feel than the previous series of the coaches that have been brought in since the departure of Tom Coughlin. Friday night will be his first exposure to Giants fans in the stadium.

Friday night will be a great night for the Giants and their fans. As the season inches closer to Week 1 where the Giants will open up in Tennessee against the Titans, Fan Fest will be an enjoyable checkpoint for Big Blue prior to their preseason games.

