Brian Daboll on late FG try: Defense was playing well, wanted them to drive it the length

The Giants looked like they were going to pull out a win despite adverse circumstances on Sunday, but the game against the Jets slipped through their fingers in the final minute.

After a 35-yard field goal attempt by Graham Gano with 28 seconds left in the game sailed wide, the Jets were able to rally for a game-tying field goal and then win the game in overtime. The Giants tried the field goal on fourth-and-one and that led to some criticism about the decision to kick rather than go for a first down that would have iced the game for the NFC East club.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll faced question about the call after the game. He said that forcing the Jets to drive "the length" for a touchdown was an appealing option given how little they'd done on offense over the course of the game.

"Yeah, I mean, in hindsight, I understand the question," Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. "Completely legit question, but it's a decision that we made to try to kick a field goal with Graham. Our defense was — they were like, 0-for-12 on third down. They were playing well. That's the decision we made. It didn't work out."

Gano missed a pair of field goals on Sunday and both of them loomed large in the aftermath of a 13-10 overtime loss that looked like a win before the final seconds of the fourth quarter played out.