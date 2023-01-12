Brian Daboll ‘encouraged’ by Giants’ health entering playoffs

The New York Giants will play a postseason game for the first time in six years this Sunday when they face the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Super Wild Card round.

The Giants, like many other teams this season, have had an extraordinary number of injuries but there is no rest for the weary when it comes to the playoffs.

On Wednesday, all active players practiced in some capacity. No one was held out.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) have all been dogged by injury late in the season but are trending towards playing as there is no tomorrow.

“I’m expecting them to do stuff at practice. How much? A couple more days here, but I’m expecting them to do something — each of them,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “With all our guys, I’m encouraged with where we’re at.”

Center Jon Feliciano (back) and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) were also limited but safety Xavier McKinney (fingers) was a full participant.

The Giants as a team are largely inexperienced when it comes to the postseason. They have only one player remaining from their last trip to the playoff in 2016 — safety Landon Collins, who they signed back as a free agent midseason after three seasons in Washington.

Daboll says he’s approaching this game like any other:

“I just think that we really believe in our process and being consistent — whether that’s a preseason game, a game you have to win to get into the playoffs, a division game. I think that throughout the season, you go through a lot of different things,” Daboll said.

“In terms of our preparation for our players, for our coaches, it’ll be — a boring word — but it’ll be consistent. We believe in what we do. We believe in how we do it, and then we have to go out there and execute and call a good game and make good decisions. Again, what wins in Week 1 wins in the playoffs. And that’s the truth.”

