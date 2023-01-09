Brian Daboll embraces Giants' rematch with 'fantastic' Vikings in playoffs

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll's Giants and the Minnesota Vikings will get a rematch of their Week 16 game after all.

With Sunday's results -- the Vikings' 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers' 38-13 victory against the Arizona Cardinals -- Daboll leads New York back into U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Giants took a 27-24 loss on Christmas Eve, as part of Wild Card Weekend.

"When you play a team close all the way to the end, usually the team that makes a few more plays wins the game -- and (the Vikings) did," Daboll said, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, after Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. "All of our preparation will be geared towards that team. They're a fantastic team, well coached. We're going to have to do a good week of preparation."



The Vikings (13-4), who won the NFC North, settled for the No. 3 seed and get the sixth-seeded Giants (9-7-1).

"That's playoffs, you know?" Daboll said. "Whatever the seeds are, the seeds are. We'll prepare as hard as we can to play a really good football team in a hostile environment."

New York led 13-10 at halftime before a back-and-forth fourth quarter ended with a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to win the game for Minnesota.

"I think every week is a new week in the NFL," said Daboll, who rested starters such as Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in Week 18. "We have obviously division games -- played teams twice -- and, usually, in the playoffs, you're playing good teams. You probably get a crack at them twice, too.

"We need our best week of preparation."

