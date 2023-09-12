Brian Daboll: Difficult discussions may be needed after being humiliated by Cowboys

People caution against overreacting to Week One results, but the Giants benefitted from doing so last season.

They were able to pull out a comeback win on the road against the Titans to open the 2022 campaign and reacted to their performance by taking wide receiver Kenny Golladay and linebacker Austin Calitro out of prominent roles. The moves proved to be wise ones as the Giants went on to the playoffs and head coach Brian Daboll was asked if the team would be making similar alterations after being slaughtered by the Cowboys on Sunday night.

"Again, we evaluate the tape, I'd say, with a critical eye starting with us as a staff first and the players and then if – not to go back into last year, but you sit down as a coaching staff during the week," Daboll said in his press conference. "Obviously, you take into account what happened the previous game and you have difficult discussions if you need to have them and then try to make the best decision you can for the team based off of – you do look at performance in training camp, no question about it, but you also are real with performance in the game, so I'd say it's probably a little bit of both and at the end of the day you've got to make the decision you think is going to help your team."

The Cardinals are next up for the Giants and could offer just what the NFC East team needs to settle down after a brutal opener. We'll find out in the coming days if that process will include significant changes to the lineup.