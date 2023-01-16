Brian Daboll describes Giants' 'smart, tough and dependable' identity

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll greets quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After being slight underdogs against Minnesota, Brian Daboll’s team is a definitive underdog against Philadelphia in the Divisional Round. But the Giants head coach seemed to dismiss the notion that his team has a chip on their shoulder from any sense of being disrespected or underestimated in the eyes of the football world.

“We’re at where we’re at,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “Philadelphia’s earned that right to have a bye and be the No. 1 seed and we’ll just do everything we can to be ready to go on Saturday.”

Daboll added: “We just focus on what we can control: having our good week. That’s what we need to do. We’re process-oriented.”



But when asked about his team’s identity, the first-year head coach had a tidy answer.

“We try to be smart, tough and dependable,” Daboll said. “Focus on the things that we can control, come in with a positive attitude and try to be as resilient as we can.”

It may not be the best t-shirt ready tough guy slogan – it sounds more like a tagline for a reliable mid-sized family sedan – but it might just be the perfect recipe for winning playoff games in the NFL.

A phrase painted on the walls of the team facility that Daboll likely picked up from a coach he used to work with: Bill Belichick.

Feelings of deja vu?

Daboll was quick to dismiss the notion that familiarity with the Eagles – who the Giants have played twice in the past 40 days – will have any impact on his team when the two sides face off for the third time this season.

“None,” he said. “It’s how we go about our business this week, again how we prepare, how we practice and then ultimately how we play on [Saturday]. Every game’s a new game."

Daboll admitted the same matchups from the past two games will play out on the field, but “one week really has nothing to do with the next week… other than you take things from it. You learn from it.”

The result, he said, will come down to “how we execute on Saturday and how we prepare throughout the week. That’s our process; that’s what it will always be. And that’s what it’ll be this week.”

And preparation during the week is paramount for Daboll.

“I think that’s what you have to lean on in these types of games is your preparation, your practice and then ultimately going out there and executing it in a competitive situation, in a high-stakes game,” he said.

“And those guys kept a level head. They were composed," Daboll said about the performance vs. the Vikings. “I thought they were prepared, and ultimately, they were the ones that went out there and executed throughout the game to give ourselves a chance to win."