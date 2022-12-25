Brian Daboll defends Giants DC Wink Martindale’s late-game blitzes after loss to Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates a first down against the New York Giants. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has a reputation around the NFL. He likes to blitz and he likes to bring big blitzes on third down.

And on two occasions on what would be the game’s final drive, Martindale called a pair of third-down blitzes which the Minnesota Vikings beat to set up the decisive field goal in the 27-24 win.

With 1:14 to play and the Vikings needing nine yards to keep the drive alive, Martindale dialed up a big blitz but it didn’t get home before Kirk Cousins was able to find Justin Jefferson for a 16-yard gain to the Minnesota 42.

Two plays later – after Cousins was sacked by Landon Collins on a blitz forcing the Vikings to burn their final timeout with 19 seconds to play – Martindale had the Giants show a heavy blitz with seven defenders on the line of scrimmage at the snap.

Only five of the seven rushed the passer, but Minnesota had the perfect play called to beat the defensive formation: a quick screen to Jefferson, who caught the ball one yard behind the line of scrimmage before running 17 yards downfield to set up Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal to end it.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll dismissed a pair of questions about Martindale’s decision to blitz on the game’s final drive.

“I thought he mixed it up,” Daboll said, “I thought Wink mixed it up.”

When asked a follow-up if he was on board with the blitzes, Daboll reiterated, "Yeah, I thought Wink had a good plan. I thought he mixed it up and they made a couple good plays."