Brian Daboll on Darren Waller: I have nothing to add at this time

As the Giants begin their offseason program, the club still does not have clarity on whether or not tight end Darren Waller will retire.

Waller noted recently that he’ll make a decision by the end of OTAs. At the league meeting last month, Joe Schoen noted much of the same, that Waller was still “undecided" as to whether or not he'll play in 2024.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about his communications with Waller in a Monday press conference.

“Understand the question completely. Have nothing to add on that from what Joe talked about a couple of weeks ago at the ownership meeting,” Daboll said, via SNY. “Again, I’d just go back to, our attendance was — I’m very happy and pleased with our attendance.

“But in terms of Darren's specific situation, I’m going to keep that in-house and [I have] nothing to add at this time.”

Waller, 31, has dealt with multiple injuries over the last few seasons since catching 107 passes in 2020. In 12 games for the Giants last season, he caught 52 passes for 552 yards with one touchdown.