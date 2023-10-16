After Tyrod Taylor's solid showing, Brian Daboll says Daniel Jones is still Giants' starting QB when healthy

Oct 8, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Though it wasn’t always pretty on Sunday night in Buffalo, Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor ultimately played well in the 14-9 loss to the Bills. He nearly led the Giants to a huge upset, only to see his final pass attempt to Darren Waller fall incomplete in the end zone as Waller was held but a flag was nowhere to be found.

Taylor’s steady showing – completing 24 of 36 passes for 200 yards and adding another 24 on the ground – was certainly welcomed by Giants fans, but don’t expect any kind of quarterback controversy to develop any time soon.

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke with reporters on Monday, and while he had no new injury updates on Daniel Jones (neck) or any other Giants players, he was asked if there would be any kind of quarterback controversy once Jones is healthy enough to play.



“Yeah, no,” Daboll said bluntly.

Jones’ play this season has not been much to write home about. The Giants are 1-4 in his five starts, though of course that record can’t be pinned solely on the quarterback. That being said, Jones’ 71.7 passer rating this season is the lowest of his five-year career and his 4.0 interception percentage is easily the highest of his career.

The Giants made a large financial commitment to Jones this past offseason, signing the quarterback to a four-year, $160 million contract with $92 million in guarantees. There is, however, an out in Jones’ contract after the 2024 season.

Still, even with Jones’ subpar performance this season, the Giants fully expect him to be leading the huddle whenever he’s healthy enough to get back on the field.