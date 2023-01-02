Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones react to Giants clinching their first playoff berth since 2016
Head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones react to the New York Giants clinching their first playoff berth since 2016.
The New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 38-10, in Week 17 and here's some of what we learned from that game.
Here are the six players who have been named finalists for the award this year.
Some of the top-ranked players in the 2023 class will play on ESPN Tuesday afternoon. Here's who Oregon fans should keep an eye on.
It'll be a long week of wondering, but on Monday, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he'll do what's best for his team in regard to the Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles
The rookie wide receiver hauled in his first career touchdown in Sunday's blowout loss to the Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Monday's game was the first for the Bulldogs since Leach's death on Dec. 12.
College Football Expert picks and predictions for the January 2nd bowl games
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
College football's bowl season continues with four games on Jan. 2, including the Cotton and Rose Bowls. Here’s a rundown of today's games.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Ohio State lost to Georgia in the Peach Bowl in what could have been one of the most heartbreaking OSU losses ever. Here was Twitter's take.
Goodbread: How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
The sun usually sets behind Arroyo Seco late in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl. The moment is often spectacular, with clouds turning pink and orange while the San Gabriel Mountains light up in dazzling reds and yellows amid the dying rays. The sun is also setting on an era of Rose Bowl history Monday when No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) faces No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP).
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
The College Football Playoff title game will feature the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs and TCU, a team picked to finish seventh in its league.