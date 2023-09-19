Brian Daboll: We aren't ruling Saquon Barkley out for Thursday

Reports on Monday varied about just how long Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be out after spraining his ankle against the Cardinals on Sunday, but they all said he will miss this Thursday's game against the 49ers at the very least.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday that it was premature to rule Barkley out for Thursday night, however. Daboll said the team currently plans to make a game-time decision about Barkley's availability.

"I’m not saying that he’s out yet," Barkley said, via SNY. "He’s a quick healer. I’m not saying he’s in, he’s out. We’re gonna take it all the way up with him to Thursday. He feels a lot better today. I just talked to him, so we’ll see where we’re at."

Declining to make a definitive call about Barkley's status may just be gamesmanship, although it's hard to imagine the 49ers losing much sleep about the difference between facing Barkley a few days after an injury and not facing him at all. If Barkley does sit, the Giants can avoid the risk of further injury while giving Barkley extended time to rest up for a Week Four Monday night date with the Seahawks.