Brian Daboll announced as finalist for NFL 2022 AP Coach of the Year

New York Giants head coach, Brian Daboll, has been named a finalist for the 2022 NFL AP Coach of the Year award.

Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and was a monumental part of the national title run. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Daboll worked extensively with both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa to help develop them into the players they are today.

After his year-long stint with coach Saban, Daboll returned to the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Daboll’s work with Josh Allen put him on the map as one of the best young offensive minds in football. Daboll inherited a 4-13 Giants roster, and after one year turned them into a playoff team that even got a victory on Wild Card weekend.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

