Brian Cushing slated to announce Houston Texans’ 2023 NFL draft Day 2 selection

Mark Lane
·1 min read

Leave it to a linebacker to call out the signals.

The Houston Texans have former Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Cushing slated to announce one of their Day 2 selections from the 2023 NFL draft at Union Station in Kansas City.

NFL PR boss Brian McCarthy released a complete list of all 32 teams’ “Round 2” announcers. Some teams — notably the Cleveland Browns — aren’t picking until the third round, which means some of these former players wouldn’t even make it to the podium if it were truly limited to the second-round.

Houston does not pick until No. 65 overall in Round 3. Cushing should stick around as the Texans also have another third-rounder at No. 73.

