Brian Cushing slated to announce Houston Texans’ 2023 NFL draft Day 2 selection

Among the special announcements and pick announcers tonight will be Legends. Will Drew Pearson replicate his epic selection from the year Philly? DeMarcus Ware this year? Guys are told to have fun but also to read the card. pic.twitter.com/LLDVlTJj84 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 28, 2023

Leave it to a linebacker to call out the signals.

The Houston Texans have former Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Cushing slated to announce one of their Day 2 selections from the 2023 NFL draft at Union Station in Kansas City.

NFL PR boss Brian McCarthy released a complete list of all 32 teams’ “Round 2” announcers. Some teams — notably the Cleveland Browns — aren’t picking until the third round, which means some of these former players wouldn’t even make it to the podium if it were truly limited to the second-round.

Houston does not pick until No. 65 overall in Round 3. Cushing should stick around as the Texans also have another third-rounder at No. 73.

