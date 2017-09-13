Brian Cushing apologizes for 10-game suspension

Brian Cushing didn’t offer an excuse for his 10-game suspension. Instead, his agent released a statement apologizing “to his fans, teammates and coaches.”

“Brian Cushing regretfully announces he’s been suspended for 10 games commencing on Sept. 13, 2017,” Denver-based attorney Harvey Steinberg said. “In so doing, he is aware of the negative impact he has had on his team and most importantly his fans. It is with the deepest remorse, he humbly apologizes to his fans, teammates and coaches. After consulting with his attorney and his agent he felt rather than dragging the appellate process out, this would be the best way to proceed.”

It marked the second violation of the performance enhancing drug policy by the Texans inside linebacker. He missed the first four games in 2010 after winning defensive player of the year as a rookie in 2009.

Cushing, who already was ruled out of Thursday’s game with a concussion, can return to the active roster the day after the Texans’ Nov. 27 game against the Ravens.