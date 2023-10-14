Brian’s Column: How Auburn’s secondary can stop LSU

The Auburn Tigers secondary has been one of the best units in the nation this year. The LSU Tigers passing attack has arguably been THE best air unit in the nation this season.

Something has got to give on Saturday.

Auburn’s hopes of upsetting LSU on the road for the second consecutive time rely on many factors, but if Jaylin Simpson and Co. can stop Jayden Daniels and his two NFL-ready receivers, the rest should fall into place.

It’s a tall task for Auburn’s back four, as LSU averages nearly 40 points per game this season, almost entirely on the heels of the air raid.

So how can Auburn hold LSU in check?

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts needs to deploy cover one defense early and often.

Auburn was very good against Brock Bowers and the UGA passing attack last week through the first three quarters mainly because of their hybrid cover-one scheme.

DJ James took away the outside, while STAR safety Donovan Kaufman manned-up Brock Bowers, leaving safety Jaylin Simpson to roam and make plays like this.

Auburn’s back end help up for the most part in man, allowing Simpson to elevate the defense as a “center fielder”.

When the Tigers switched to zone, Auburn’s best defender was forced into more of a bail out role.

Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson is having a flashy game against Georgia. After intercepting a pass earlier, he shows his closing speed to break this pass up to Brock Bowers. Simpson is a rising prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Zhy82NgQZz — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 30, 2023

Simpson covers two open receivers on this play, ultimately breaking up the pass and bailing Auburn out of a blown coverage.

No offence to Carson Beck but LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels makes the Tigers pay for this 100 times out of 100, just ask Missouri.

Jayden Daniels ➡️ Brian Thomas Jr. LSU is used to this 😤 pic.twitter.com/ErIXN7Ok90 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 7, 2023

Malik Nabers is a special talent folks

pic.twitter.com/rqNGktuVAN — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) October 7, 2023

Not only is Auburn better suited at running man, but LSU is worse against it.

One of LSU’s losses this year came against the Florida State Seminoles who run one of the highest percentages of man coverage in the country.

In that game, LSU scored just 24 points. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 347 yards, but about a third of those came on an long catch-and-run on the games first play and a garbage time touchdown.

LSU still hit the big plays, but they struggled in between the 20’s. That is how Auburn can take them down this week.

DJ James and the rest of the corners have to make Nabers and Thomas Jr. work for every bit of separation. If the defensive line can help get some pressure, Auburn has a good chance to win this game.

