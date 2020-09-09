Brian Cashman: Yankees have 'no help coming' other than likes of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

With the Yankees having lost four straight games -- including seven of their past nine -- entering Tuesday evening's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, they received a rare address from GM Brian Cashman. The main takeaway? However the Yankees get back on track, they need to do so with their current pieces.

"Bottom line is we're on our own," Cashman said. "There's no help coming from anywhere and the challenge is to find a way to get through this storm and batting down the hatches and come out on the other end with clear skies and sunny days ahead.

"But obviously, the work's got to be done now while the storm's upon us. And clearly, we know the storm's upon us to win and play well now for quite some time. We all know we're capable of more -- significantly more, both individually and collectively -- and that responsibility starts obviously with me and it filters down through them and our staff."

The MLB trade deadline came and went last Monday at 4 p.m. While the Yankees did not make a move, Cashman defended his actions or lack thereof.

"No -- my answer to you on the trade deadline is I tried to do this and tried to do that, but the way it played out, the opportunities didn't exist," Cashman said. "And so, the players that we certainly tried to import potentially could've been impactful for us. They did not get traded elsewhere. The price tags would've ... taken away some people that, obviously, are positively impacting this team as we speak right now -- and it wasn't just a singular, it was multiples. And so, I don't think if I did those deals -- actually, I think we'd be worse off, not better off, despite how we're playing right now.

"But I guess to answer your question, two parts -- would I want to improve this club via the trade deadline? Yes, that was the effort. But the opportunities that we had to turn away from and I had to turn away from, I felt like those opportunities would've made things even worse because it would've taken away impactful players in the present as well as our future and diminished the amount of choices that we're currently leaning on in that current locker room. So I didn't feel like I got the opportunity to do anything that I could do.

On the IL, a handful of key players remain sidelined. Still, Cashman is optimistic that the Yankees will eventually get back the likes of RF Aaron Judge (calf) and DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), among others.



"Yeah, but they're not helping us right now, so I meant from outside the organization or the Scranton shuttle or something like that," Cashman said. "But the players we have on the IL -- like a Stanton and a Judge -- they are due back. But it's not coming today, so we'll have to figure that out with the 28 we have active right now."