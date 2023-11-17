Brian Cashman and Giancarlo Stanton 'in a good spot' amid injury comments, Yankees GM says

After holding separate clear-the-air conversations with Giancarlo Stanton and his agent, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he feels “like everything’s in a good spot.’’

Just as importantly, Cashman feels there are “no worries there’’ regarding any negotiations with Japanese pitching ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is also represented by Joel Wolfe.

Cashman felt surprised that “things spun out of control,’’ following his recent comments recognizing Stanton’s injury-prone history, saying: “He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.’’

Speaking Thursday night in Manhattan at a Covenant House event to bring awareness to the issues of youth homelessness, Cashman said his comments “weren’t intended to poke anything at anybody.’’

Stanton is coming off his worst statistical season, posting a career-low .695 OPS, landing on the injured list with a hamstring strain early in the year and playing guardedly throughout 2023.

Cashman on Stanton: "We'd love to be able to deploy him at all times''

Still owed $98 million through 2027, Stanton’s massive contract has been an albatross on the Yankees’ payroll.

On Thursday, Cashman defended Stanton as “one of the few players you bring to New York that hasn’t backed down, that’s handled himself in a professional manner through thick and thin,’’ and highlighted his postseason performance.

“We’d love to be able to deploy him at all times.’’

Stanton’s presence in the designated hitter spot complicates any potential pursuit of free agent Shohei Ohtani, the unanimous AL MVP who won’t be able to pitch in 2024 due to Tommy John surgery.

Yankees are "pretty busy'' in the trade and free agent markets

Speaking generally of the current trade and free agent markets, Cashman said he’s busy “trying to stay in touch with everybody.

“It’s been pretty busy, as you’d expect,’’ Cashman said. “We’re knocking on those doors, we’re having those conversations and I think (owner) Hal Steinbrenner’s (disposition is) if there’s some opportunity that’s worth pushing through on, they’re always there to allow that to happen.’’

Chicago Cubs’ lefty-hitting free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is seen as a perfect fit for the Yankees’ needs, but there’s “a lot of free agents out there who could be a fit for us,’’ said Cashman, including “certainly a lot of trade options.

Yankees trades & free agency targets: Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger lead the wish list

“We’ll see how this winter plays out, but we’re going to have conversations with the big ones and the small ones’’ in free agency and on the trade market.

Cashman said that “a lot of people are knocking on the door about our catching depth,’’ and it’s expected that Kyle Higashioka could be traded or non-tendered by Friday’s deadline, with Jose Trevino, Austin Wells and Ben Rortvedt on better footing.

Cashman on Gerrit Cole's Cy Young award

Gerrit Cole made special mention of Higashioka, Rortvedt and Trevino in accepting his unanimous AL Cy Young Award this week.

The Yankees’ ace is “probably the smartest player I’ve ever had come through the ranks since I’ve been here,’’ Cashman said of Cole, who is “super intelligent, extremely driven and obviously very gifted,’’ and already working on personal improvements for 2024.

Cashman is still interviewing bench coach candidates after Carlos Mendoza left for the Mets’ managing job.

“The Mets got a really good one,’’ said Cashman, who said the next Yankees bench coach will be “ultimately who (manager Aaron) Boone wants next to him, with strengths at in-game strategy and running the spring training camp.

New batting coach James Rowson’s voice “will carry the biggest weight,’’ said Cashman in the potential hiring of new assistant hitting coaches.

Rowson has spoken to Brad Wilkerson and Casey Dykes, the holdovers from last season’s staff, but he’s also interviewing outside candidates that might replace them.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Brian Cashman on Giancarlo Stanton relationship after injury comments