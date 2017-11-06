Brian Cashman fired Joe Girardi over inability to connect with players

After a surprisingly strong season, the New York Yankees should be heading into the winter with nothing but positive vibes. But by parting ways with Joe Girardi, there’s now some drama as the team prepares to build on their 2017 American League Championship Series appearance.

General manager Brian Cashman addressed some of the issues surrounding the team letting go of Girardi on Monday. He said the decision was mostly about Girardi having trouble communicating with his players.

Brian Cashman said that his issues were with Joe Girardi's ability to "engage, communicate and connect with playing personnel." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 6, 2017





That’s not really a shock, as that had been reported in the hours after Girardi was let go. But Cashman finally talking about it confirmed all those reports were correct.

That came as news to Girardi, who said he didn’t think his relationship with his players was an issue.

Girardi on relationship with players: “I thought it was really good.” Mentioned texts and tweets from players after news broke. #yankees — David Lennon (@DPLennon) November 6, 2017





As a result, Cashman said communication will be stressed as part of the Yankees’ managerial search. Hey, we’ve heard Dusty Baker is pretty good in the clubhouse.

That doesn’t seem likely, though it’s worth noting Cashman wouldn’t rule out any specific names. Even when asked about Alex Rodriguez, Cashman wouldn’t straight up say “no.”

Cashman asked if he’d consider A-Rod. Said he wouldn’t comment on who may or may not be a candidate. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) November 6, 2017





Keep in mind, this is the same guy who once told A-Rod to “shut the [expletive] up” and called the idea of A-Rod as a coach “[expletive] crazy.” We don’t actually think A-Rod will get consideration, but it’s a little strange Cashman is being so secretive about the process.