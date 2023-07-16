Brian Cashman explains Yankees' trade deadline shopping list

Dec 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Brian Cashman speaks during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports / © Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sees two needs for New York entering the 2023 MLB trade deadline, which is almost two weeks away and falls on Aug. 1.

"I would think every general manager's going to respond with the, 'Pitching, pitching, pitching, pitching,' always, regardless," Cashman told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "So, yes, we just got (Carlos) Rodon back and then Nestor Cortes is due back. We've got to get Sevy (Luis Severino) on line and firing like the Sevy of old. (Clarke) Schmidt just came off a great start. (Domingo) German's been fantastic for us. So we've got a lot of pitching depth there, but that doesn't preclude us from adding starting pitching or bullpen -- bullpen is also important ... so I think we'll look at pitching side.

"And then to answer your question, yeah, we'll continue to focus on maybe a bat there that could be more of an established everyday offensive contributor in left field -- if that's viable or not remains to be seen. So whether it's a right-hand bat that would platoon with what we already have or whether it's a full-bore everyday position that can lock it down against lefties and righties remains to be seen as we move forward and what's obtainable and if the prices can match with us."

The 2022 MLB trade deadline saw the Yankees make five moves, including the acquisitions of RHP Frankie Montas and CF Harrison Bader.

Montas went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA over eight regular-season starts and has not pitched yet in the 2023 season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Bader, who only logged 14 regular-season appearances last year, entered Sunday slashing .248/.276/.441 with seven home runs and 30 RBI through 46 games in 2023.