Brian Cashman believes Yankees can contend for World Series but are not finished product

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is ready to see if the Yankees can contend for a World Series. He knows they've been close recently and made some moves in the right direction this offseason. He knows the team is not a finished product but with Luis Severino and Domingo German set to return to the rotation it gives them a good chance at a title. Cashman also thanks pitcher Masahiro Tanaka for his tenure as a Yankee and is sorry a potential World Series title was stolen from him. Cashman reiterates that Gleyber Torres is the Yankees starting shortstop.