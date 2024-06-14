Brian Callahan talks Titans stealing Calvin Ridley from Jags

The Tennessee Titans made a giant addition to their wide receivers in free agency when they signed Calvin Ridley. Making the deal even better was the fact that the Titans also weakened a division rival.

By all accounts, Ridley looked primed to re-sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars until the Titans swooped in at the 11th hour and signed him.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan was recently a guest on Adam Schefter’s podcast when he admitted that the fact that the Titans stole Ridley away from the Jags made the signing “a little sweeter.”

“I believe in everything he’s about; he’s a pro’s pro and he’s got real talent,” Callahan said. “He’s one of the better route-runners I’ve ever been around. He’s really sudden, really fast, really explosive. On top of it, he’s a great personality.

“To have him here and be able to steal him from a division rival makes it a little sweeter in that regard. I love having Calvin and I think he’s really gonna help us.”

While the Jags lost Ridley, they did sign Gave Davis and drafted Brian Thomas Jr., although it remains to be seen if either will be able to fill the veteran’s shoes in their first season in Duval.

