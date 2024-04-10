Brian Callahan says Will Levis is developing as the leader of the Titans

Last year, Titans quarterback Will Levis was a rookie who didn't start until a Ryan Tannehill injury midway through the season. This year, as the Titans open their offseason work, Levis is their No. 1 quarterback. And new head coach Brian Callahan says that changes a lot about how Levis approaches the team.

"He's got a job to do as leader of the offense, as leader of the football team, and I think he understands that," Callahan said of Levis. "You have to be visible, people have to see you, you have to be sure you're building the same relationships that I have to build as a head coach."

Callahan said he's been impressed with the way Levis carries himself as QB1.

"I'm still learning Will every day, but he's got an intensity, an intent every time he walks into the building," Callahan said. "That's not manufactured, that's how he is. He's got a way about him that is driven. I think he wants to be a great player. . . . He's very determined to improve his game."

Much of Callahan's success in Tennessee will be determined by whether Levis can prove that he's the franchise quarterback the Titans need him to be. Callahan sounds optimistic.