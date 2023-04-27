Brian Callahan offers telling comment on Joe Mixon before NFL draft

One of the popular ideas floating around the Cincinnati Bengals is the team using a somewhat-early draft pick on a running back, allowing them to move on from Joe Mixon in a cap-saving move.

But it would appear those inside the organization aren’t following that line of thinking.

Appearing on the “Locked On Bengals” podcast with James Rapien and Jake Liscow, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said an ideal running back would serve as a one-two punch alongside Mixon.

“At this point it’s it’s always going to be what complements Mixon for us,” Callahan said. “We have a runner, you know we have a first and second down style back. And so you try to find things that complement that, and that’s going to be things in the passing game…That’s going to be the protection role that’s moderately played, and it still has the ability to spell that part of the first-second down game, when needed. So you really want more of an all-around back that’s a little bit leaner in the past protection and pass game quite a bit because that’s where we’re light in our running back room makeup at this point.”

We could file this one under the what else would he say? coachspeak column before a draft so that the team can keep its secrets.

But realistically? This could very well be the route the Bengals take, especially behind an ever-improving offensive line.

It does still sound like the Bengals will ask Mixon to take a paycut or potentially let him go, saving north of $10 million. But just as likely is finding the ideal complement who gives the offense some juice and makes it harder to defend.

