Brian Callahan: Our offensive linemen aren’t perfect, but they fight as long as it takes to win

The matchup between the Bengals offensive line and the Rams defensive front is going to be one of the key ones in Sunday’s Super Bowl and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was asked about his confidence in the team’s blockers during a Tuesday press conference.

Callahan acknowledged the quality of the Rams defensive front and said it might be the team “might have the best ones we’ve seen as a collective group,” but he also noted that the Bengals have handled players like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Chris Jones in wins this season and that gives him confidence that they can do it again this week.

“I have a ton of confidence in our guys up front,” Callahan said. “They’re battle tested, they’ve played in tough games, they’ve managed, they’ve made mistakes, they’ve given up sacks, and they just keep coming back and fighting. That’s all you can ask for at this point in the year is for those guys to keep playing as hard as they can for as long as it takes to win.”

Callahan’s answer echoed one quarterback Joe Burrow gave on the same topic, so it’s clear that the Bengals believe in their group even though it’s an imperfect one.

