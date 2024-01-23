Brian Callahan: What to know about Tennessee Titans' new coach

The Tennessee Titans will hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as the team's next coach, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Callahan, 39, will be a first-time head coach but has been the Bengals offensive coordinator for the last five seasons and has more than a decade of experience as an assistant coach in the NFL.

He'll be tasked with elevating a Titans offense that has largely struggled over the last two seasons. Callahan will have a mostly blank canvas to work with (besides second-year quarterback Will Levis) in 2024. Derrick Henry will be a free agent, while the receiving corps and offensive line will need some refurbishing in the offseason.

Here's what to know about Callahan:

Brian Callahan's work with Joe Burrow, Bengals offense

Callahan has been the Bengals' offensive coordinator for all five seasons of Zac Taylor's tenure. While Taylor has been the main playcaller, Callahan has played a major role in gameplanning and shaping an offense that has become one of the league's best with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Burrow was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals in the 2020 draft, and Callahan has played a major role in Burrow's development. The Bengals were 7th in points scored in 2021 and 2022, the two seasons in which Burrow has been available throughout. Cincinnati went to the Super Bowl and made the AFC Championship Game in those two seasons.

After Burrow suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11 this past season, Callahan helped inexperienced backup quarterback Jake Browning thrive in the final seven games of the season. Browning exceeded Burrow's marks in completion percentage, passer rating and most efficiency numbers while compiling a 4-3 record in his first NFL action. The Bengals ended up with a 9-8 record, scoring 27 or more points in four of Browning's seven starts.

GENTRY ESTES: With Mike Vrabel gone, it's hard to see Derrick Henry back with Tennessee Titans

TITANS MOCK DRAFT 1.0: Tennessee Titans seven-round mock draft: Projecting 2024 NFL Draft picks for team rebuild

On Broncos' staff for Peyton Manning era, Super Bowl 50 victory

Callahan began his NFL coaching career with the Denver Broncos, first as a coaching assistant in 2010 and later as an offensive quality control coach and an offensive assistant.

Callahan first was hired onto John Fox's staff in 2010 and was an offensive assistant during the beginning of the Peyton Manning era in Denver. He continued on the Broncos staff when Gary Kubiak was hired in 2015. Callahan's title in 2015 was offensive assistant/quarterbacks; he worked with Manning in Manning's final season, along with Brock Osweiler who started seven games that season as Manning missed time with a foot injury. Manning returned for the final week of the regular season and led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Callahan got his first opportunity as a position coach following that season, spending two years as the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions. He also spent a season as quarterbacks coach with the Raiders before taking the offensive coordinator job in Cincinnati.

Son of former Raiders, Nebraska coach Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan is the son of former Raiders and Nebraska coach Bill Callahan, who helped the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII.

Bill Callahan and the 2002 Raiders made the Super Bowl after a 41-24 win in the AFC Championship Game over the Titans. That victory was the peak of Bill Callahan's Raiders tenure; the Raiders were blown out by Tampa Bay in Super Bowl XXXVII, then went 4-12 in 2003. Raiders owner Al Davis fired Bill Callahan, who then took the Nebraska job in 2004. After four seasons with the Cornhuskers, Bill Callahan was fired and returned to the NFL as the Jets' offensive line coach. That is one of four NFL teams in which he has served in that role since then.

Bill Callahan is currently the Cleveland Browns' offensive line coach.

Brian Callahan's bio

Age: 39

Hometown: Champaign, Illinois

College: UCLA

Coaching resume: Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator (2019-23), Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach (2018), Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach (2016-17), Denver Broncos offensive assistant (2013-15), Denver Broncos offensive quality control assistant (2011-12), Denver Broncos coaching assistant (2010)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brian Callahan: What to know about Tennessee Titans' new coach