Brian Callahan: Joe Burrow looks like he's progressing the way he's supposed to

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sidelined by a calf injury since late July and there's been no official word on when he'll return to practice.

But on Sunday, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan provided an update on Burrow that can be seen as positive as the calendar continues to move toward the start of the regular season.

"To my eyes, he looks like he is progressing the way he’s supposed to," Callahan said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. "I don't see him a lot doing things. I probably see him as much as you guys do. So I don't go watch his rehab or anything like that, but I feel good about everything I've heard and seen so far."

Callahan noted that because Cincinnati's offense has a lot of continuity in scheme and personnel, it likely won’t take long for Burrow to get back up to speed whenever he returns.

"He's still able to throw to some degree," Callahan said. "So I don't think that part is going to be all that difficult for him. Take a couple of days just getting back into rhythm with the receivers, but these guys have played so much football together that doesn't concern me so much and he's not trying to put weight on like he was last year or anything like that. He's in good shape, so I don't think it would take him very long.”

Burrow underwent an appendectomy early on in training camp last year and returned in time for the start of the regular season.

This was slated to be Burrow’s first full training camp, as the pandemic affected his rookie season, he was recovering from a torn ACL in 2021, and he had the appendectomy in 2022.

It’s still not guaranteed that Burrow will be back for the Week One matchup with the Browns, but it’s certainly not out of the question either.