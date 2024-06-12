Brian Callahan: Having Calvin Ridley even sweeter because he left a division rival

While many of the top free agent players settled with new teams quickly in March, wide receiver Calvin Ridley took some time before settling on a place to play.

Ridley ultimately accepted an offer from the Titans over returning to the Jaguars or signing with the Patriots and his new team has had a few months to get to know him. During an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that process has been overwhelmingly positive and that adding him to the roster is all the better because he left another AC South team in Jacksonville.

"I believe in everything he's about. He's a pro's pro and he's got real talent," Callahan said. "He's one of the better route runners I've ever been around. Really sudden, really fast, really explosive and, on top of it, he's a great personality. To have him here and be able to steal him from a division rival makes it a little sweeter in that regard. I love having Calvin and I think he's really gonna help us."

Ridley missed much of the 2021 season because of mental health issues and he missed all of 2022 due to a gambling suspension, so he was getting his legs back under him during his season in Jacksonville. If that proves to be a stepping stone to even better things for the wideout in 2024, it will make Callahan even happier about the route Ridley took to Nashville.