Brian Callahan gives early thoughts on Will Levis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, the Tennessee Titans reported back for the first phase of the offseason. It’s the first time new head coach Brian Callahan got a chance to really sit in front of quarterback Will Levis.

In just a few days, Callahan is impressed.

The Titans head coach told the media Wednesday, April 10 he has liked the intensity and passion that Levis brings each day he walks into the building – that same fire you see in the way he plays.

“He’s got a way about him that is driven,” said Callahan. “I think he wants to be a great player and he puts the requisite work in. That part’s been fun to see, just as you see him in the off season.”

Callahan is ready to put Levis in the best positions to be successful, because that’s something the sophomore quarterback already does for himself.

“He’s very determined to improve his game and I think you have that part, you have a chance to do a lot of really cool things, but I’ve seen that from him in this early portion. He is front center, he takes notes, he asks questions. He does all the things you’d want to see early in the process of a guy that’s trying to improve his game and get better,” Callahan said.

The Titans have gotten better after adding some major players this offseason. That will continue during the NFL Draft which will be held on April 25 in Detroit. The Titans have the No. 7 overall pick.

