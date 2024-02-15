Brian Callahan on father, Bill, joining Titans staff: It's a huge asset to us to have him

When Brian Callahan became the Titans head coach last month, the Browns allowed Brian's father, Bill, out of his contract to join his son as Tennessee's offensive line coach.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski recently explained that as an organization, the Browns didn't want to stand in the way of a father working for his son.

On Wednesday, Brian Callahan publicly thanked Cleveland for allowing his father to join him with the Titans.

"I wasn't sure he would be, contractually allowed to," Brian Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans' website. "But they were aware enough to know the uniqueness of the situation and allow it to continue to go down that road. So appreciative of that perspective from them and allowing it to happen."

Bill Callahan, who was the Raiders head coach from 2002-2003, had been with the Browns since 2020. Before that, he spent 2015-2019 with Washington as the offensive line coach. He's also worked for the Eagles, Jets, and Cowboys in the league as well as serving as Nebraska’s head coach from 2004-2007.

"I would say, as far as experience goes, there's not really anybody that has more in all the different facets of an organization," Brian Callahan said of Bill. "He's been a head coach in college and the NFL. He's called plays in the NFL. He's been arguably, in my opinion, the best offensive line coach in football for a long time. His experience and his wealth of knowledge. He's probably forgotten more football than I know. And so, it's a huge asset to us to have him.

“And again, not just because that's my father, but because of his experience as a football coach. And again, there's not many better out there. [Offensive coordinator] Nick [Holz] worked for him a long time ago. I would argue that they're probably both very different people at this point. My dad in particular. But just the ability to have that knowledge, experience, wisdom, perspective, on all the things that go on from top-to-bottom in the football process, not just the coaching. And so, to have that available to us is huge, and trust me, he'll have quite a bit of input and ability to help us along the process."