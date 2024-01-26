Brian Callahan will call the offensive plays for Titans

Titans head coach Brian Callahan laid out some of the plans for his first year with the team at a press conference on Thursday, including the process of calling plays on offense.

Callahan was the offensive coordinator for the Bengals, but head coach Zac Taylor handled the play calls in Cincinnati. Callahan said that he will be taking that responsibility with the Titans and said that he doesn't feel it is "a big adjustment" because he was part of a collaborative approach with the Bengals as well.

"As far as my role, I'm going to take it every day as it comes, and I'm going to learn a lot as we go," Callahan said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. "But I feel really confident in my ability to handle all the different parts that are asked of me on a day-to-day basis, as a play caller, as a head coach, as an offensive head coach overseeing a defense. And so, I'm incredibly confident in my ability to do that. So, that's probably the best way I can say it."

Callahan said he's excited to work with quarterback Will Levis and Levis' development will be a major factor in how well Callahan's tenure as both the head coach and the play caller plays out in Nashville.