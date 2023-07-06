Brian Callahan believes in strongest Bengals offensive line he’s seen yet

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line has been one of their weakest points offensively since Joe Burrow was drafted, even surrending 41 sacks last season, which was in the bottom ten of the NFL.

On the Locked on Bengals podcast, Brian Callahan, the Bengals offensive coordinator, said he thinks the line they have put together is the best one he has seen since he’s been with the team.

“I think it’s safe to say it’s the best group from top to bottom that we’ve had in our time here,” Callahan said. “I just feel really good about the direction we’re headed, the players we’ve added and the players we have.”

Orlando Brown Jr. left the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in free agency to join the Bengals and strengthen the left side of the line, and Jonah Williams is moving to right tackle after requesting a trade when Brown signed.

Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, and Alex Cappa return as starters on the inside of the line giving them what Callahan believes will be a very strong group to protect Burrow.

