Brian Burns wishes ‘happy hunting’ for Patriots’ opponents on Mac Jones

Brian Burns is not wishing the best for Mac Jones.

Jones tackled Burns after a strip-sack during the New England Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. The problem was that Burns was nowhere near the football when Jones tackled him. The tackle has become a major controversy, with multiple Panthers players saying they felt it was a dirty play and Jones saying he thought Burns had the football (which was why he made a tackle). Burns opened up on about the play.

“It would be nice to have an apology,” he told reporters in Carolina on Wednesday. “But, I mean, it’s not going to happen. However the NFL handles it, it’s on them. I would just like to play them again. I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting. That’s all.”

Burns has been dealing with an ankle injury, which Jones’ tackle flared up. The defensive end returned to the game, but then suffered another ankle injury, which took him out of the game. Jones’ tackle might not have done much in the way of damage, but Burns was clearly upset.

“Everything didn’t seem right about it,” he said. “I’m down there in pain or whatever the case may be. He just kind of looked at me and walked off like he did his job, or some bull like that. After seeing [the video] that’s when I realized, like damn.”

Here's another look at the Brian Burns forced fumble (remember that?). It's tough to judge intent but it looks like Mac Jones rolls over while holding on to Burns' ankle. Bottom left of the screen. Video via @SeanWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/BQj6t7IJR8 — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) November 7, 2021

