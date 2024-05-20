Brian Burns: Teams have to pick their poison against me and Kayvon Thibodeaux

One of the biggest moves the Giants made coming off of a 6-11 season was a trade to bolster their defensive front.

They sent draft picks to Carolina in order to acquire edge rusher Brian Burns and then signed him to a five-year, $141.5 million extension after the Panthers passed on paying a key member of their defense. The hope is that teaming Burns with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will create pressure that forces opposing offenses into the kind of mistakes that the Giants turn into victories.

Burns thinks that "the sky’s the limit" for what the team can do with Lawrence inside and a pair of talented rushers coming off the edges.

“I’m excited for it because I know [defenses] have to really key in on him,” Burns said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Also having [Thibodeaux] opposite of me, they are pretty much going to have to pick their poison on who they want to key or slide to. It’s going to free us up a lot in separate situations.”

The Giants took a step backward after making the playoffs in 2022, but adding Burns and bolstering the defense could open up a path back to the postseason this time around.